T-Mobile's Sprint To Redeem $1.5 Bln Of Notes Ahead Of Maturity On November 1, 2025

October 02, 2025 — 10:06 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that Sprint LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will redeem on November 1, 2025, the full $1.50 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 7.625% Notes due March 1, 2026, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued but unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the notes.

