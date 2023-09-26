T-Mobile Ventures Unveils Second Investment Fund - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) announced its second corporate venture capital fund for private mid- and growth-stage companies building next generation products and services that align with the company's strategic business growth areas. T-Mobile stated that, by being part of T-Mobile Ventures, portfolio companies can benefit from T-Mobile's network and engineering expertise, go-to-market infrastructure, and investment backing as they work to develop, test and launch this next generation of products and services.

T-Mobile said the second corporate venture fund will support its network and technology roadmap in areas of future growth potential. This includes areas such as AI, XR and spatial computing, and smart mobility, the company noted.

