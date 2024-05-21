T-Mobile US's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $326,216, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,152.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $165.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for T-Mobile US's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across T-Mobile US's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $0.81 $0.79 $0.8 $160.00 $80.0K 21.0K 0 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.55 $7.15 $8.51 $160.00 $50.2K 3.9K 137 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $1.11 $1.1 $1.11 $165.00 $47.2K 427 428 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.52 $150.00 $45.1K 3.2K 363 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.5 $8.4 $8.46 $160.00 $35.5K 3.9K 49

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. T-Mobile now serves 76 million postpaid and 22 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves nearly 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with T-Mobile US, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US Trading volume stands at 1,077,279, with TMUS's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $163.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $191.66666666666666.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $188. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $185. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $202.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for T-Mobile US with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

