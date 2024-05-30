T-Mobile US's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on T-Mobile US.

Looking at options history for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $214,838 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $3,855,530.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $195.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.15 $5.95 $6.0 $165.00 $1.6M 14.8K 2.8K TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.8 $2.67 $2.72 $170.00 $462.4K 15.8K 2.7K TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.3 $9.1 $9.1 $165.00 $455.0K 1.3K 509 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $2.88 $2.77 $2.88 $170.00 $224.9K 15.8K 3.5K TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $11.3 $10.7 $11.0 $160.00 $110.0K 46.1K 141

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. T-Mobile now serves 76 million postpaid and 22 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves nearly 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding T-Mobile US, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US Currently trading with a volume of 6,029,795, the TMUS's price is up by 1.08%, now at $170.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $200.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

