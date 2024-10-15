T-Mobile US's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on T-Mobile US.

Looking at options history for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,590 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $400,835.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $190.0 to $260.0 for T-Mobile US during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.75 $36.3 $36.75 $200.00 $183.7K 679 50 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.65 $210.00 $59.3K 1.2K 227 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.15 $29.6 $29.95 $190.00 $54.0K 1.3K 331 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $260.00 $48.0K 7 100 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $5.6 $7.0 $195.00 $35.0K 428 50

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

In light of the recent options history for T-Mobile US, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

T-Mobile US's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,354,548, with TMUS's price up by 0.67%, positioned at $217.35. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for T-Mobile US

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $219.1.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $220. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $221. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $209. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest T-Mobile US options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

