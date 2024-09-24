T-Mobile USA To Sell $2.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced late Monday that its direct unit T-Mobile USA, Inc. has agreed to sell $2.5 billion worth of Senior Notes in a registered public offering.

The offering of the notes include $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.200% Senior Notes due 2029, $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.700% Senior Notes due 2035, and $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% Senior Notes due 2055.

The offering is scheduled to close on September 26, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. These may include among other things, share repurchases, any dividends declared by T-Mobile's Board of Directors and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

The joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes include J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., among others.

