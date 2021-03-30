T-Mobile US Winding Down TV Services, Will Offer Alphabet's YouTube TV

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) is deepening its partnership with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The telecom company announced a raft of new multiyear tie-ups with Google, especially in the entertainment field.

Alphabet's YouTube TV will become the key live television broadcasting option for T-Mobile US customers. It's to replace the native TVision, which came out only five months ago. All three TVision live broadcast add-ons -- Live, Live Plus, and Live Zone -- will be shuttered on April 29, to be replaced by Google's service.

Image source: Getty Images.

Current TVision subscribers will be offered one free month of YouTube TV or the cheaper but more limited live TV streamer the company is also bringing in as a replacement, Philo.

All T-Mobile US subscribers, regardless of whether they signed up for TVision, can take advantage of a $10 discount on either YouTube TV (bringing its total monthly cost to $54.99) or Philo (final cost: $10). Discounts are also being offered for YouTube Premium.

In addition, the Alphabet/T-Mobile US collaboration will cover other aspects of the telecom's business. T-Mobile is implementing Messages by Google as its default rich messaging platform for its customers with Android phones, and it says it will promote Pixel and Android devices. Finally, it says it is also "harnessing" the cloud service Google One as a phone backup and storage service for its clientele.

"We're building on our decade-long relationship with Google to give customers an even better experience with the world's very best products and services offered by Android, Pixel and YouTube," T-Mobile US quoted CEO Mike Sievert as saying.

T-Mobile provided no financial details of the enhanced Alphabet partnership.

Investors seemed cautiously optimistic about these changes. On Tuesday, they traded T-Mobile US shares up by nearly 1%, in contrast to the 0.3% dip of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than T-Mobile US

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and T-Mobile US wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.