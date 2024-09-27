T-Mobile US Unusual Options Activity For September 27

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $182,000, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $781,322.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $210.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in T-Mobile US's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to T-Mobile US's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $195.00 $182.0K 155 404 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $33.9 $32.8 $33.68 $180.00 $155.3K 735 274 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $33.8 $33.55 $33.55 $180.00 $80.5K 735 51 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.2 $33.6 $33.6 $180.00 $53.7K 735 121 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $47.25 $45.6 $46.1 $160.00 $46.1K 1.7K 10

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

T-Mobile US's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 998,296, with TMUS's price up by 0.92%, positioned at $205.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 26 days. What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $223.3.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $232. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $209. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for T-Mobile US, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.