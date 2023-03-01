T-Mobile US (TMUS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.98, changing hands as low as $140.08 per share. T-Mobile US Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TMUS's low point in its 52 week range is $116.91 per share, with $154.3786 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.27. The TMUS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: HSIC Insider Buying
Funds Holding FSII
STOK Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.