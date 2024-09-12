T-Mobile US Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $210.8, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $197.00. Marking an increase of 9.06%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $193.28.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive T-Mobile US. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $230.00 $200.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $235.00 $205.00 Paul Gallant TD Cowen Raises Buy $216.00 $202.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $197.00 $194.50 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $180.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $189.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $210.00 $184.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $200.00 -

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.82.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

