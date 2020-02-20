Markets
T-Mobile US, Sprint Announce Amendment To Business Combination - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) have entered into an amendment to their business combination agreement. A separate arrangement entered into by SoftBank Group Corp. in connection with the amendment will result in an effective exchange ratio of approximately 11.00 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share immediately following the closing of the merger, an increase from the originally agreed 9.75 shares. This is a result of SoftBank agreeing to surrender approximately 48.8 million T-Mobile shares acquired in the merger to new T-Mobile immediately following the closing of the deal.

T-Mobile US said the amendment has no impact on its outlook on new T-Mobile's synergies, long-term profitability and cash generation.

