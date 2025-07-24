T-Mobile US Raises Guidance on Record Q2

T-Mobile US(NASDAQ:TMUS) reported its Q2 2025 earnings on July 23, 2025, achieving record postpaid net additions, 9% year-over-year postpaid service revenue growth, and raising full-year guidance across multiple financial and operating metrics.

Insights include the company's surging ARPA, significant expansion into fiber broadband, and network advantages further accelerated by the commercial launch of T-Satellite. The pending UScellular acquisition didn't contribute to these results, but should boost T-Mobile's growth after closing.

ARPA growth surges for TMUS, driven by premium plan uptake

Postpaid ARPA (Average Revenue Per Account) grew over 5%, marking its fastest rate in eight years, while also seeing industry-topping gross and net postpaid additions. Premium tier adoption more than doubled compared to a year earlier.

"Our customers are continuing to self-select up the rate card. Here's a new stat for you. After launching our new rate plans in April, within that premium segment we've been talking to you about, customers are loving our most premium tier within it more than ever. Selecting our new experience beyond plan at more than double the rate of Go5G Next just a year ago and up over 50% in just one quarter."

— Mike Sievert, President and CEO

This pronounced uptiering signals enduring pricing power and mitigates ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) erosion risk, reinforcing TMUS's ability to convert network investments into actual value per account.

TMUS accelerates fiber broadband scale with JV strategy

Completion of the Lumos JV in April 2025 and the imminent close of the MetroNet JV are poised to deliver one hundred thousand or more fiber net additions for the year. TMUS’s operational go-to-market consolidates JVs and wholesale agreements onto a unified IT platform, enhancing scalability.

"Last month, we launched T-Fiber after completing our JVX acquisition of Lumos in April, and tomorrow, we plan to close our JV acquisition of MetroNet. With both up and running under the T-Fiber banner in the second half, we're poised to deliver one hundred thousand or more fiber nets on top of our planned 5G broadband nets this year. We are off to the races."

— Mike Sievert, President and CEO

Expanding into pure-play fiber via capital-efficient JVs diversifies TMUS’s broadband portfolio from solely mid-band FWA (fixed wireless access).

Network expansion and UScellular deal redefine rural TAM for TMUS

The pending UScellular transaction, set to close August 1, 2025, will increase combined network capacity by 50% and expand covered rural sites from 9,000 to 12,000. The commercial launch of T-Satellite further covers 500,000 square miles previously unserved by terrestrial networks, directly targeting share gains outside the top 100 markets.

"With all required approvals now in place, I'm pleased to say that we plan to close the transaction and become one team next week on August first. We can't wait to welcome UScellular customers to the T-Mobile US family. The combination gives us an expected 50% or more increase in capacity in the combined footprint and our site coverage will expand by a third from nine thousand to twelve thousand sites. Taken together with the greenfield builds I mentioned earlier, the network experience in smaller markets in rural areas is being fundamentally transformed. Just further fueling our ability to compete and grow in this space. And just this morning, we launched our groundbreaking T-Satellite service commercially, further extending our network to connect customers in the five hundred thousand square miles of this country that are not covered terrestrially by anyone."

— Mike Sievert, President and CEO

Secured rural expansion and satellite augmentation fundamentally reshape T-Mobile US’s addressable market and set the stage for both differentiated wholesale and enterprise verticals such as first responders and public safety.

Looking Ahead

Management raised full-year guidance for total postpaid net additions to 6.1 million–6.4 million (up by 500,000 at midpoint), with at least 100,000 from fiber for the year. Postpaid ARPA growth is guided at a minimum 3.5% for the year, service revenue growth of at least 6% for the year, and core adjusted EBITDA at $33.3 billion–$33.7 billion for the year. Cash CapEx is expected at $9.5 billion for the year, and adjusted free cash flow (adjusted, non-GAAP) guidance increased to $17.6 billion–$18 billion for the year.

