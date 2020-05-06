T-Mobile US Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), which recently completed its merger with Sprint Corp., Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $951 million or $1.10 per share, up from $908 million or $1.06 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $11.11 billion from $11.08 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.03 per share on revenues of $11.4 billion for the quarter.

For the quarter, the company reported 777,000 branded postpaid net additions and 452,000 branded postpaid phone net additions.

T-Mobile successfully completed its merger with Sprint, on April 1, 2020.

Moving ahead, the company said it is not in position to issue full year guidance due to "the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic". The company plans to provide an outlook for full-year 2020 during its second quarter earnings results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.