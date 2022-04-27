T-Mobile US Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 27, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.t-mobile.com

To listen to the call, dial 866-575-6534 (US) or +1 856-344-9215 (International), Passcode 8001131.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (US) or +1-719-457-0820 (International) with passcode 8001131.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.