T-Mobile US Q1 21 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on May 4, 2021, to discuss Q1 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.t-mobile.com

To listen to the call, dial 866-575-6534 (US) or +1 786-460-7205 (International), Passcode 6013858.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (US) or +1-719-457-0820 (International), Passcode 6013858.

