T-Mobile US Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $76,802, and 24 were calls, valued at $2,651,214.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $310.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for T-Mobile US's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across T-Mobile US's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.3 $8.55 $9.0 $250.00 $450.0K 6.6K 504 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.2 $8.45 $9.0 $250.00 $450.0K 6.6K 4 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.2 $8.05 $8.2 $250.00 $410.0K 6.6K 1.5K TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $8.15 $7.5 $7.54 $250.00 $374.7K 6.6K 1.5K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.9 $4.45 $4.75 $300.00 $211.8K 102 447

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of T-Mobile US, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of T-Mobile US Currently trading with a volume of 1,708,376, the TMUS's price is up by 2.77%, now at $253.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. Expert Opinions on T-Mobile US

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $260.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $247. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $255. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for T-Mobile US with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.