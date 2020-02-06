Markets
T-Mobile US, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $751 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $640 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $11.88 billion from $11.45 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $751 Mln. vs. $640 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $11.88 Bln vs. $11.45 Bln last year.

