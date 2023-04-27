T-Mobile US, Inc. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.94 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $0.71 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $19.63 billion from $20.12 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.94 Bln. vs. $0.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $19.63 Bln vs. $20.12 Bln last year.

