T-Mobile US, Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $870 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $795 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $11.06 billion from $10.84 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $870 Mln. vs. $795 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $11.06 Bln vs. $10.84 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.