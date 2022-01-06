T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders sold US$7.3m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T-Mobile US

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Matthew Staneff, for US$6.3m worth of shares, at about US$140 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$115. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year T-Mobile US insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TMUS Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

Does T-Mobile US Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. T-Mobile US insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$898m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The T-Mobile US Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded T-Mobile US shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the T-Mobile US insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that T-Mobile US is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

