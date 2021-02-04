T-Mobile US, Inc. Earnings Drop In Q4

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $750 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $751 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 71.2% to $20.34 billion from $11.88 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $750 Mln. vs. $751 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $20.34 Bln vs. $11.88 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.