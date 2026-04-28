T-Mobile US, Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.50 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $2.95 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $23.10 billion from $20.88 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.50 Mln. vs. $2.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.27 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $23.10 Bln vs. $20.88 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.