T-MOBILE US Earnings Results: $TMUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

T-MOBILE US ($TMUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.58 per share, beating estimates of $2.51 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $20,886,000,000, missing estimates of $21,036,534,233 by $-150,534,233.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TMUS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
T-MOBILE US Insider Trading Activity
T-MOBILE US insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,670 shares for an estimated $31,421,034.
- G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $31,086,925.
- RAUL MARCELO CLAURE sold 110,000 shares for an estimated $24,673,000
- PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $11,251,750.
- CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257.
- ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081
- NESTOR CANO (EVP, Transformation and CIDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,561,308.
- TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200
- SRIKANT M. DATAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $1,672,890.
- DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272.
- MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $675,000
- LETITIA A LONG sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $254,188
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
T-MOBILE US Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 783 institutional investors add shares of T-MOBILE US stock to their portfolio, and 702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 6,980,744 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,540,859,623
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,421,331 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $975,920,391
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,891,814 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,310,104
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,821,028 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,685,510
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,777,657 shares (+85.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $613,112,229
- FMR LLC removed 2,726,652 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $601,853,895
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,065,718 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $455,965,934
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
T-MOBILE US Government Contracts
We have seen $50,738,864 of award payments to $TMUS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TO INCLUDE DATA (EMAIL), TELEPHONE/VOICE (INCLUDING VOICEMAIL) AND/OR ...: $16,369,964
- IRS BASELINE REQUIREMENT FOR SMARTPHONES, HOTSPOTS, AND TABLETS.: $11,142,453
- EPA WIRELESS MOBILITY SERVICES: $2,153,000
- TASK ORDER FOR WIRELESS MOBILITY SERVICES FOR MAY 13, 2024-MAY 11, 2025: $1,265,519
- TASK ORDER FOR WIRELESS SERVICES: $1,250,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
T-MOBILE US Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
T-MOBILE US Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMUS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for T-MOBILE US, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMUS forecast page.
T-MOBILE US Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMUS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $272.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 03/05/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025
- Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $275.0 on 01/31/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 12/02/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.