T-MOBILE US Earnings Results: $TMUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

T-MOBILE US ($TMUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.58 per share, beating estimates of $2.51 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $20,886,000,000, missing estimates of $21,036,534,233 by $-150,534,233.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TMUS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

T-MOBILE US Insider Trading Activity

T-MOBILE US insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,670 shares for an estimated $31,421,034 .

. G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $31,086,925 .

. RAUL MARCELO CLAURE sold 110,000 shares for an estimated $24,673,000

PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $11,251,750 .

. CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257 .

. ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081

NESTOR CANO (EVP, Transformation and CIDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,561,308 .

. TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200

SRIKANT M. DATAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $1,672,890 .

. DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272 .

. MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $675,000

LETITIA A LONG sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $254,188

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

T-MOBILE US Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 783 institutional investors add shares of T-MOBILE US stock to their portfolio, and 702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

T-MOBILE US Government Contracts

We have seen $50,738,864 of award payments to $TMUS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

T-MOBILE US Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

T-MOBILE US Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMUS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for T-MOBILE US, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMUS forecast page.

T-MOBILE US Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMUS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $272.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $275.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.