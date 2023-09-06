News & Insights

T-Mobile US announces $19 bln shareholder return program

September 06, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US TMUS.O said on Wednesday it has authorized a shareholder return program of up to $19 billion that will run through December 31, 2024.

The company intends to declare and pay its first dividend of approximately $750 million in Q4 2023, as part of the return program.

It will pay around $3 billion in additional dividends in 2024, with payments occurring each quarter during the year, along with share repurchases.

T-Mobile added the dividend amount paid per share is expected to grow by around 10% annually.

The shareholder return program is in addition to the company's previously announced $14 billion share repurchase program the Board authorized in September 2022.

