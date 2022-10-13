Markets
T-Mobile US Achieves #5 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Iron Mountain

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) has taken over the #5 spot from Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of T-Mobile US Inc versus Iron Mountain Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TMUS plotted in blue; IRM plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS vs. IRM:

TMUS is currently trading down about 0.2%, while IRM is down about 0.4% midday Thursday.

