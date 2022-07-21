T-Mobile Unveils Ultimate+ For IPhone Wireless Plan For Small Businesses

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) and Apple (AAPL) have teamed up to launch Ultimate+ for iPhone, the first and only wireless plan for small businesses that includes Apple Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more. The plan helps keep business customers connected in over 210 countries and destinations across the world with unlimited text and data, including 5GB of free high-speed data per month for $50 a month per line. The plan also includes a 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month.

The Ultimate+ for iPhone is the only wireless plan that enables customers to get the Apple Business Essentials, which combines device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud backup and storage into a single subscription. Each employee who adds a new line on the plan gets a new iPhone 13.

For small business customers who may want to add Apple Business Essentials to just a few existing lines, T-Mobile is providing a la carte option that allows customers to add Business Essentials to any T-Mobile business plan for $2.99 per month. T-Mobile is also offering free a la carte through the end of 2022.

