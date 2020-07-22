T-Mobile Unveils New 5G Plan

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile has unveiled its new offer of four lines of unlimited talk, text and 5G data for $25 per line, per month. The new plan comes amid T-Mobile and Sprint will unify their operations under the T-Mobile brand nationwide on August 2.

The new plan is available on July 24 to new and existing customers as well as small businesses. Existing customers who already have four lines can also swap to this new offer. Every additional line after four can be added for $20 more per line, up to six lines, the T-Mobile said in a statement.

If the customers need 5G phones, for $5 more per line, get four lines for $30 each per month, plus taxes and fees with autopay on T-Mobile Essentials PLUS four Samsung Galaxy A71 5G included with bill credits and eligible trade-in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.