T-Mobile To Wind Down Live TV; Teams With Google To Offer YouTube TV

(RTTNews) - Telecom major T-Mobile US Inc. announced plans to shut down its TVision live-TV service, and instead offer Google's YouTube TV at a promotional discount.

In a statement, the company said it is expanding multi-year collaboration with Google to offer various customer services later this year. These include Messages by Google, Google One, and YouTube Premium, among others.

T-Mobile also expanded promotion of Pixel and other Android devices. The companies will showcase the power of 5G on T-Mobile's network through Pixel and the ecosystem of Android.

For T-Mobile customers, YouTube TV will be offered as T-Mobile's premium TV solution as part of the company's TVision initiative. On April 29, Live, Live + and Live Zone services will wind down, and YouTube TV would become T-Mobile's live TV solution. The customers will get $10 off the regular price, for $54.99 per month.

T-Mobile will continue to offer the TVision HUB, where YouTube TV will now be featured. As a bonus, customers can also get three months of YouTube Premium, normally a $11.99-per-month subscription.

Current TVision customers can get the deal through June 30, by logging in to their T-Mobile account or calling T-Mobile care. Other T-Mobile wireless and Home Internet customers can sign up for YouTube TV with T-Mobile for $10 off per month starting on April 6.

The partnership with Google is part of a broader initiative for T-Mobile US and its German parent Deutsche Telekom AG to create a better, more consistent messaging experience for customers.

For millions of T-Mobile customers, Messages by Google will be the default rich messaging solution with Android smartphones. Further, Google One will be the preferred phone backup and cloud storage solution.

T-Mobile and Google have been working together since 2008 to champion Android. T-Mobile was the original Android launch partner for the T-Mobile G1, the first phone powered by Android. At present, more than 2.5 billion Android devices are in use. In the U.S., T-Mobile holds the most Android smartphone customers.

Google and T-Mobile also plan to build a messaging business together, aiming to empower businesses to engage their customers in new ways with Messages, conduct commerce, support and communicate more easily.

