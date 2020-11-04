T-Mobile to pay $200 million fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - T-Mobile TMUS.O will pay a $200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigation into its subsidiary Sprint for failing to comply with rules on a low-income subsidy program, the government said Wednesday.

An FCC probe found Sprint, prior to its merger with T-Mobile, was claiming monthly subsidies for serving 885,000 subscribers in the program known as Lifeline even though those subscribers were not using the service.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.