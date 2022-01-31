Markets
T-Mobile To Fire Unvaccinated Employees After April

(RTTNews) - Telecommunication company, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has recently handed out a memo to the employees which will see the unvaccinated employees losing their jobs in the company after April 2. The company published the memo as an internal blog named The T-MO Report on Friday which was shared to all the employees by the HR team. The blog also cited the supreme court which also rendered the "regular testing" method for unvaccinated people, useless. The memo said, "Employees who have not yet taken action to receive their first dose and upload proof by February 21 will be placed on unpaid leave. Affected employees who do not become fully vaccinated ... by April 2 will be separated from T-Mobile." "We understand that this is a deeply personal decision for some employees but we believe that taking this step will put us in the best position to protect our T-Mobile community," the company added. However, the rules do not apply to the technicians and in-store retail employees. On Saturday, the company said, "we are requiring office workers (with a limited exception for certain roles, locations and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions) to be fully vaccinated by April 2." The company presently allows only vaccinated employees in the office who can be identified with the help of their badges which are called Magents Pass The government has moved away from its stern vaccine mandates and has already suggested that companies with more than 100 employees do not need to get their workers vaccinated if they can test their employees.

