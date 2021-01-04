T-Mobile To Buy Sprint-branded Wireless Operating Assets Of Brookings Municipal Utilities

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced that it has agreed to buy the Sprint-branded wireless operating assets of Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU) in Brookings, South Dakota. T-Mobile expects the closing to occur in the first quarter of 2021.

The acquisition will further expand T-Mobile's retail distribution and enhance network coverage in the area. The deal includes BMU's wireless network, retail stores, and PCS spectrum.

Following transaction, T-Mobile expects to fully integrate the acquired assets into T-Mobile's network and retail distribution in the region.

Under the former Sprint brand, BMU operates a network of cell sites and provides wireless and data services to approximately 14,000 customers in Sioux Falls, Watertown, and Brookings, South Dakota and Sioux City, Iowa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.