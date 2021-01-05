T-Mobile To Buy Sprint-Branded Wireless Assets; Street Is Bullish

T-Mobile US announced the acquisition of the Sprint-branded wireless operating assets of Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU) in Brookings, South Dakota, for an undisclosed sum.

The US wireless carrier T-Mobile (TMUS) said that the acquisition will include BMU's wireless network, retail stores, and PCS (personal communications service) spectrum. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, will help T-Mobile to further expand its retail distribution and network coverage in new regions.

T-Mobile’s CEO Mike Sievert said, “T-Mobile is thrilled that we will soon be able to deliver all the benefits of our Supercharged Un-Carrier and America’s largest 5G network to our newest wireless customers in southeastern South Dakota and Western Iowa.” He added, “Once fully integrated, we will expand our retail footprint in the area and bring T-Mobile’s award-winning approach to service to these customers.” (See TMUS stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Dec. 22, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and reiterated a price target of $160 (20.8% upside potential). In a note to investors, Horan wrote, “T-Mobile should continue to grow market share, given its superior 5G network and 10% price discounts.” He added that “TMUS trades at an attractive valuation compared to peers.”

Like Horan, the rest of the Street maintains a bullish outlook on the stock. The analyst consensus of a Strong Buy is based on 14 Buys and 2 Holds. Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $145.75 implies 10.1% upside potential. T-Mobile stock soared about 69.4% over the past year.

Related News:

T-Mobile Hit By Second Security Breach In 2020

Roku On Cusp Of Deal To Buy Quibi’s Content Catalog – Report

ViacomCBS Inks Distribution Deal With Disney’s Hulu; Guggenheim Sticks To Buy



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.