Sept 12 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US TMUS.O said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire spectrum in the 600 MHz band from Comcast CMCSA.O for between $1.2 billion and $3.3 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

