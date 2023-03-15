T-Mobile to buy owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for $1.35 bln

Adds details, background

March 15 (Reuters) - Telecom operator T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Wednesday it will acquire Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile, for as much as $1.35 billion.

The pay-as-you-go segment is estimated to see a higher number of subscribers as credit-challenged customers shy away from hefty monthly bills.

T-Mobile said it will fund the deal with 39% cash and 61% stock to acquire Ka'ena. The final price to be paid will depend on Ka'ena's performance during certain periods before and after the closing.

The deal also includes Ka'ena's Ultra Mobile wireless unit that offers international calling services, as well as wholesaler Plum.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/HoodieOnVeshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.