US Markets
TMUS

T-Mobile to buy owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for $1.35 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 15, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

March 15 (Reuters) - Telecom operator T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Wednesday it will acquire Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile, for as much as $1.35 billion.

The pay-as-you-go segment is estimated to see a higher number of subscribers as credit-challenged customers shy away from hefty monthly bills.

T-Mobile said it will fund the deal with 39% cash and 61% stock to acquire Ka'ena. The final price to be paid will depend on Ka'ena's performance during certain periods before and after the closing.

The deal also includes Ka'ena's Ultra Mobile wireless unit that offers international calling services, as well as wholesaler Plum.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/HoodieOnVeshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.