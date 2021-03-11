T-Mobile (TMUS) Widens Lead in 5G With C-Band Spectrum Win

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS continues to maintain its leadership in the 5G network by investing more than $9.3 billion in the recently held FCC’s C-Band auction.



Auction 107 (commonly known as the C-Band auction) reflects a shift in America’s approach to 5G toward the mid-band spectrum that can support fast and ubiquitous service for everyone. The next-generation wireless service is essential to the country’s economic recovery and is competitive with its global peers.



As a nationwide service provider, T-Mobile is acquiring an additional mid-band spectrum, which it will deploy to take its 5G network to the next level. At the same time, it continues to deliver Sprint merger synergies and achieve annualized savings.



T-Mobile already has significant mid-band frequencies. It has been deploying 5G with a mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speed and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the millimeter wave spectrum. It has almost twice as much low- and mid-band spectrum as AT&T T and triple as that of Verizon VZ.



The company currently covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles with an Extended Range 5G. It offers almost 4 times more coverage than Verizon and 2.5 times more than AT&T. It covers 125 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G and is on track to reach 200 million by 2021.



T-Mobile secured an average of 40 MHz of C-Band in key areas that are home to about 225 million people. It will deploy the spectrum for additional depth to its Ultra Capacity 5G, bringing better speed and performance. C-Band offers a great mix of coverage and speed but it does not travel as far as 2.5 GHz. T-Mobile invested in C-Band to supplement its broader 2.5 GHz footprint in select areas where it has a dense network.



At first, T-Mobile built a low-band 600 MHz spectrum to provide nationwide coverage of Extended Range 5G. Then, it deployed mid-band 2.5 GHz from Sprint to provide an exceptional service to more people. With spectrum now dedicated to 5G in low-, mid- and high-bands, T-Mobile is well positioned to deliver innovations like standalone 5G and 5G Carrier Aggregation. It is confident of its ability to build the country’s largest and fastest 5G network.



T-Mobile’s shares have returned 66% in the past year compared with 17.9% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 177.2%, on average.









The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the industry is Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.