T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils 5G Home Internet in Puerto Rico

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is set to revolutionize broadband connectivity in Puerto Rico with the launch of its 5G Home Internet service, reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible and reliable broadband options. By offering fixed wireless Internet through its leading 5G network, T-Mobile aims to empower customers with affordable choices, disrupting the traditional broadband landscape.



T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet promises several advantages, including a flat monthly price of $50 with AutoPay, no hidden fees and straightforward setup procedures. Furthermore, customers can enjoy a worry-free trial period and price lock guarantees, ensuring transparency and peace of mind.



The deployment of 5G Home Internet in Puerto Rico aligns with T-Mobile's broader mission of prioritizing customer satisfaction. Despite traditional ISPs ranking low in customer satisfaction, T-Mobile aims to reverse this trend by focusing on customer-centric services. Recent studies have shown that T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customers report higher satisfaction levels than cable Internet users.



Additionally, T-Mobile's existing wireless customers in Puerto Rico will receive VIP treatment, including exclusive deals and premium experiences, further enhancing the value proposition.



This expansion marks the initial phase of T-Mobile's rollout in Puerto Rico, with plans to extend coverage as network capacity increases. By leveraging its robust 5G infrastructure, T-Mobile is poised to bridge the digital divide and improve connectivity for residents across the region.



From a business standpoint, T-Mobile stands to gain significant market share by tapping into Puerto Rico's demand for reliable broadband services. By offering competitive pricing and prioritizing customer satisfaction, T-Mobile is well-positioned to solidify its presence in the broadband market while driving growth and profitability in the long term.



Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile is a national wireless service provider. The company offers services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. The company is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its dedicated 5G spectrum assets with superior propagation and a strong emphasis on customer experience are supporting the top line. Its Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum, which delivers superfast speed, covers 300 million people and ensures a superior 5G experience.



T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.