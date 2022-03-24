T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils 5G Forward Plan to Boost Innovation

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has announced a series of moves to accelerate 5G developer innovation.



Initiatives include a new developer platform, innovation center, venture investments, T-Mobile Accelerator participants and 5G partnerships with Disney and Red Bull.



Dubbed 5G Forward, these moves will strengthen the 5G innovation ecosystem and help creators build the 5G future.



To deliver on the potential of 5G, innovators need two things. First, they need a transformative 5G network that is available nationwide. Second, they need the carriers to get out of the way. T-Mobile is pulling down the barriers to innovation.



To that end, T-Mobile launched DevEdge, a developer platform that democratizes access to the network, making it simple for developers to create solutions. With DevEdge, developers will be able to connect any number of devices to T-Mobile’s network.



T-Mobile has created an ecosystem to support innovators, from ideation to incubation to prototyping. The company is expanding its facilities and programs that will help fuel the 5G future. The Tech Experience 5G Hub is a new technology innovation center located outside Seattle and next to T-Mobile’s National Technology Lab.



The T-Mobile Accelerator, T-Mobile’s incubator for 5G innovators, is the lead 5G partner in North America for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform. T-Mobile has teamed up with Deutsche Telekom and five new partners — Beem, VictoryXR, Mawari, Volucap and Immersiv.io – to build consumer experiences for AR glasses.



T-Mobile Ventures, the company’s 5G-focused fund, is investing in SignalWire and Spectro Cloud. SignalWire is an early leader in Software-Defined Telecom, enabling voice, video and messaging APIs for developers to create modern communications applications. Spectro Cloud is a Kubernetes enterprise management platform.



T-Mobile is joining the StudioLAB Innovation Program, partnering with Disney to develop advanced storytelling capabilities using 5G.



T-Mobile and Red Bull are expanding their partnership, bringing live action sports viewership to the next level. With 5G-powered drones and cameras, the companies plan to deliver multi-stream experiences to fans.



T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G network to bring fast and affordable service across the country while helping Americans access the latest products and technologies.



The stock has inched up 1.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences.



TMUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 115% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 20.1% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 22.1% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.