T-Mobile (TMUS) Ultra Capacity 5G Reaches 200 Million People

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has announced that it now covers 200 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G.



The Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier has reached its 2021 goal ahead of schedule, bringing the game-changing 5G performance to the majority of Americans. Also, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 308 million people across 1.7 million square miles.



The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds to a lot of people, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences.



T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum. While other wireless players focused on the millimeter wave, T-Mobile executed a multi-band spectrum strategy of using low-band Extended Range to cover the country and Ultra Capacity to bring fast 5G speeds to the maximum number of people.



T-Mobile plans to reach 300 million people in the next two years. That’s more than 90% of Americans.



T-Mobile's diversified growth strategy and network leadership are noteworthy. The stock has lost 8.7% in the past year compared with the industry's decline of 11.9%.



The company continues to expand its 5G network to bring fast and affordable wireless service across the country while helping Americans to get access to the latest products and technology. It also intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.



