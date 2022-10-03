T-Mobile (TMUS) to Provide Free Wi-Fi on Select United Flights

T-Mobile TMUS has announced that its customers can avail free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming service on United Airlines’ 737s, MAX8s, MAX9s, select 757-300s and A319s.

The company has launched Coverage Beyond service so that customers can text, email and stream on the above-mentioned domestic and short-haul international United flights. Coverage Beyond was previously available on American, Alaska and Delta airlines and the extension of this service to another airline firm offers customers another option to take advantage of the lucrative features.

The company plans on tapping the holiday season, as a vast majority of Americans plan to take a trip in the next three months, per company reports.

Customers who subscribe to Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Ultimate or comparable Sprint plans will receive 5GB of free high-speed data each month in 215+ countries and destinations as part of Coverage Beyond.

Additionally, customers will receive free connection for the duration of four eligible flights of their choice each year, unlimited 256kbps connectivity in all of those locations, and a free hour for each additional eligible flight on the Magenta, Business Unlimited Advanced and comparable Sprint plans.

Apart from free Wi-Fi, Magenta MAX subscribers are also entitled to receive Apple TV+, Netflix, a free year of AAA, Scam Shield Premium, and additional benefits totaling $225.

T-Mobile offers its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. T-Mobile, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid, prepaid and wholesale customers.

T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G covers around 235 million people and approximately 85% of its customers. The company’s Extended Range 5G covers 320 million people. T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity, 5G network, is powered by the mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum. As a result, it provides superfast speeds, powers 5G smartphones and enables innovators to deliver a 5G transformational experience.

Recently, the company announced that it is expanding its massive 5G Home Internet Service to reach 9 million households in the states of Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The company currently has more than 1.5 million Home Internet customers, positioning itself as the fastest-growing broadband provider for the third quarter. With the expansion, more than 40 million households are eligible for 5G Home Internet. This will enable them to obtain broadband speeds that can handle multiple devices simultaneously, such as streaming, gaming, online learning, etc.

Recent Quarterly Performance of Peers

AT&T Inc. T reported earnings of 65 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The company delivered 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

T's quarterly GAAP operating revenues decreased 17.1% year over year to $29,643 million, largely due to the divestment of the U.S. video business, WarnerMedia and Vrio, and lower revenues from Business Wireline services, partially offset by higher equipment sales within the Mobility business. The top line, however, beat the consensus mark of $29,318 million.

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM reported earnings of 18 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents. The company delivered 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CMBM's quarterly revenues decreased to $69.3 million from $92.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The company was affected by shipments of its products during the first two months of the quarter because of Covid-19 lockdowns in China. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $71 million.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. CCOI reported earnings of 24 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. The company incurred a loss of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cogent's quarterly service revenues increased to $148.4 million from $147.9 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher on-net revenues. The top line, however, missed the consensus estimate of $151 million.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.