T-Mobile (TMUS) to Deploy C-V2X to Boost Bellevue's Road Safety

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS announced that the City of Bellevue will deploy its network-based Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology to lower traffic fatalities. The fifth largest city in Washington is actively seeking to leverage advanced technologies to achieve its Vision Zero initiative that aims to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries on city streets by 2030.



The C-V2X is an avant-garde communication technology, which includes vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-roadside infrastructure (V2I). It enables near real-time communications between cars, traffic infrastructure and vulnerable road users. It also generates necessary insights with visibility beyond the visual line of sight and provides information about potentially hazardous situations.



Initially, T-Mobile’s C-V2X solutions will be installed in school zone flashing beacons, mid-block pedestrian crossings, signalized intersections and reduced speed zones. Along with C-V2X equipment, TMUS will also provide loT solutions, end-to-end testing and other technical support.



TMUS’ advanced 5G networks will form the backbone of this technology and will ensure optimum functionality of the system by providing reliable and low latency connection. T-Mobile will also develop a mobile application for road users that will alert drivers about probable dangerous road interactions beforehand with audio-visual warnings.



In 2022, around 43000 traffic casualties were reported in the United States. T-Mobile is proactively working to develop next-generation technologies to enhance well-being in public roadways.



T-Mobile continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The company is expected to provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population.



TMUS’ business plan is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband. It plans to continue lighting up this 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps, with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile competes for consumers at all price points. Customers, including prepaid and Lifeline, have access to the same 5G network and services.



Shares of the company have gained 2.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 17.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



