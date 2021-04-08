T-Mobile (TMUS) to Bring More 5G Smartphones to Stores

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is planning to bring the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G to its stores, increasing its product range. The wireless carrier is considered the leader with the most Android smartphone customers in the United States.



The Samsung Galaxy A02s and A12 will also be coming to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. These next-generation smartphones are powered by T-Mobile’s Advanced LTE network. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G take full advantage of T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G.



As a nationwide service provider, T-Mobile has acquired an additional mid-band spectrum, which it will deploy to take its 5G network to the next level. At the same time, it continues to deliver Sprint merger synergies and achieve annualized savings.



T-Mobile is confident of its ability to build the country’s largest and fastest 5G network. Its Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles. The Ultra Capacity 5G currently covers 125 million people, delivering a speed of 300 Mbps with a peak of 1 Gbps.



Recently, T-Mobile expanded its collaboration with Google across a broad range of customer experiences. T-Mobile and Google have been working together to support Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. It plans to bring more features and services for Android customers to thrive in the increasingly digitized world.



With spectrum now dedicated to 5G in low-, mid- and high-bands, T-Mobile is well positioned to deliver innovations like standalone 5G and 5G Carrier Aggregation. The company announced its latest wireless plan — Magenta MAX. This is the first consumer smartphone plan with unlimited premium data for 4G and 5G.



T-Mobile’s shares have gained 51.4% in the past year compared with 14.1% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



