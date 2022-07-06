T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $137, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.17 billion, up 1.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $81.72 billion, which would represent changes of +4.25% and +2.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.45% lower within the past month. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.5.

Investors should also note that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

