T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $110.85, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 5.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, down 82.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.09 billion, up 3.66% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.83.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

