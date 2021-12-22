T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $120.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 4.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.07 billion, up 3.59% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $80.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.64% and +17.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.31.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

