T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 1.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.15 billion, up 1.75% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $80.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.78% and +0.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.14 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.4, which means T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.