T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $139.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2023. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 397.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.43 billion, down 0.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $78.55 billion, which would represent changes of +254.85% and -1.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, T-Mobile currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

