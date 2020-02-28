T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $90.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 12.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TMUS is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.56 billion, up 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $47.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.68% and +5.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.44% lower. TMUS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TMUS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.14.

Investors should also note that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.