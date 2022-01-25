T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $105.67, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 10.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, down 84.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.13 billion, up 3.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower within the past month. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.98 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

Meanwhile, TMUS's PEG ratio is currently 7.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

