T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw T-Mobile (TMUS) ending at $154.54, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 4.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of T-Mobile will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.91, showcasing a 61.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.89 billion, down 1.89% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.12 per share and revenue of $77.89 billion, indicating changes of +245.63% and -2.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for T-Mobile. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. At present, T-Mobile boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, T-Mobile is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.41, so one might conclude that T-Mobile is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.