T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $141.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 4.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.99, up 397.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.43 billion, down 0.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $78.55 billion, which would represent changes of +254.85% and -1.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note T-Mobile's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

